Kansas police officer charged with 2 child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony aggravated indecent liberties with a child, Wyandotte County Attorney Mark Dupree said.

The charges against Nicholas Schafer, 36, involve lewd fondling or touching of a child under the age of 14. Dupree said the officer knew the victim and the alleged crimes did not occur while he was on duty.

Schafer, who has been an officer for more than a decade, was being held on on $250,000 bond.

Kansas City, Kansas, Interim Police Chief Michael York said the department's Internal Affairs Division began investigating as soon as it was made aware of the incident.

“I hold myself and my employees to the highest standards," York said. "All complaints against members of our Department are investigated thoroughly.”