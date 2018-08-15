Kansas nurses sue to overturn midwife law

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Two nurse midwives are trying to overturn a Kansas law prohibiting them from practicing without physician oversight after they lost the ability to deliver babies at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kara Winkler and Julie Gorenc have filed a federal lawsuit that says requiring nurse practitioners to practice under a physician is unfair because it allows doctors to control the health care market. Winkler and Gorenc are part of Midwife Partners in Women's Wellness in Lenexa.

The women allege they lost 25 clients who were planning to give birth at Shawnee Mission Medical Center after Dr. Janetta Proverbs ended her collaborative practice agreement with them. No other Shawnee Mission physicians would take them on.

Proverbs calls the allegations "unfounded."

Kansas is one of 19 states requiring nurse midwives to sign such agreements with physicians.

