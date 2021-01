MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison and fined $310,000 for poaching 60 deer in southern Kansas, state wildlife officials said.

John Blick, Jr., 28, of Sharon, pleaded guilty in November to 139 hunting-related counts in Barber County, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also was charged with 33 misdemeanors in Harper County in the killing of three trophy deer.