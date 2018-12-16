Kansas man gets second chance at outer space

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas astronaut says he's ready for his next mission into space after a failed launch in October.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Hoxie native Nick Hague will embark on a six-month stay with two other crew members to the International Space Station. The scheduled launch aboard the Soyuz MS12 spacecraft is set for Feb. 28, 2019.

Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch will join Hague in the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

They will participate in about 250 research experiments and technology demonstrations made possible by micro-gravity conditions inside the station.

Ovchinin was also aboard the initial failed rocket. Koch is making her first flight to the station. Hague, Ovchinin and Koch will return to Earth in October 2019.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com