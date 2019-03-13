Kansas legislators vote to condemn New York abortion law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have condemned New York's new law protecting abortion rights in a statement that will be sent to every New York legislator and its governor.

The Kansas House on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring that New York's law "violates the life and well-being of a woman and her unborn child."

The 85-38 vote came after some Democrats questioned whether the GOP-controlled Legislature was wasting its time. The Kansas Senate approved the resolution last month.

The New York law was designed to codify protections for a woman's right to obtain an abortion granted by federal courts. Abortion opponents across the nation have argued that it allows abortions up to the moment of birth.

Democratic New York state Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan says opponents are "spreading misinformation and falsehoods."