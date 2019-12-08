Kansas lawmakers seeking federal offices free to raise money

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who are running for federal office are free to accept campaign contributions from lobbyists despite a state rule limiting such contributions during the legislative session.

The state limit on lawmakers accepting lobbyist contributions during the session doesn't apply to federal elections.

So state Senate President Susan Wagle, state Sen. Barbara Bollier and state Rep. Troy Waymaster are all free to raise money for their Congressional campaigns. Wagle, a Republican, and Bollier, a Democrat, are both running for U.S. Senate. Waymaster is a Republican running for Congress who also currently leads the House Appropriations Committee,

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said the lawmakers running for federal office should voluntarily refrain from raising lobbyist cash during the session.

Wagle's campaign spokesman, Matt Beynon, rejected Hensley's call for a self-imposed ban. He said one of Wagle's opponents in the Senate race, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, faces no such fundraising restrictions as a member of Congress.

Bollier's spokeswoman Ashley All said Bollier also won't rule out accepting lobbyist donations, and she will follow all state and federal campaign finance laws.

Waymaster also didn't rule out accepting lobbyist contributions.