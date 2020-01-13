Kansas lawmakers open session, see big tax, Medicaid debates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers returned Monday to the Statehouse to open their annual session expecting big debates on tax cuts and Medicaid expansion.

Both the House and Senate were set to convene at 2 p.m.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature planned to push again this year for income tax cuts after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two bills last year. GOP leaders want to provide relief to individuals and businesses paying more to the state because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017 championed by President Donald Trump.

Expanding the state's Medicaid health coverage for as many as 150,000 additional people is a top priority for Kelly. She and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, have drafted a bipartisan proposal.

Kelly is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address Wednesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature. Her aides expect to outline details of her proposed budget Thursday morning.