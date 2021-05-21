Kansas governor vetoes GOP COVID relief plan for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of Kansas' federal coronavirus relief dollars to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic.
Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses for losses after the state, cities or counties forced them to shut down or limited their operations. But she said the process for paying claims set up by the GOP plan would not be open enough and the measure might violate federal law, jeopardizing relief funds.