Kansas funnels money to fix city and county bridges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to spend $5 million this year to help cities and counties repair 3,800 bridges that are in poor condition or are structurally insufficient.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the department is restarting a program suspended in 2014 when state government struggled with revenue shortfalls.

An estimated 20 percent of the 19,000 county and city bridges in Kansas need to be repaired or replaced.

The department will provide up to $150,000 toward replacement or rehabilitation of a bridge on a local roadway system. The agency also offered $50,000 to a city or county in exchange for permanently closing a functionally obsolete bridge.

Funding was drawn from $216 million in sales tax funneled to the state highway fund in fiscal year 2020, which began July 1.

