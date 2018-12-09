Kansas faces new fight over taxes after years of turmoil

In this photo from Monday, June 18, 2018, Kansas state Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, the chairwoman of the Senate tax committee, answers questions during an Associated Press interview in the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' new Democratic governor promised voters not to raise taxes to meet her goals of boosting spending on public schools and social services.

Republicans who control the Legislature argue that a tax increase is coming even if politicians do nothing.

One of the first big political fights Gov.-elect Laura Kelly faces upon taking office in January will be over cutting income taxes. The state is receiving a revenue windfall thanks to changes in the federal tax code at the end of 2017.

A spokeswoman says Kelly wants to "let the dust settle" and stabilize the budget first. But top Republicans are saying an early priority for them is rewriting income tax laws to cancel out the unintended benefits of the federal tax changes.

