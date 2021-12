TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a Topeka man over a fatal road rage shooting more than five years ago.

The court rejected arguments from an attorney for Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr., that the prosecutor made improper statements during closing arguments. A Shawnee County judge sentenced Rhoiney to life plus 13 months in prison, with no chance for parole for 25 years.