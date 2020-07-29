Kansas allows fall high school sports amid pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State High School Activities Association is allowing all fall high school sport competitions in Kansas to move forward as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Its executive board on Tuesday narrowly defeated a motion that would have delayed the start of fall competitions, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The decision means fall sports and activities programs can start practices on Aug. 17 and competitions can move forward as scheduled. However, local school boards will still be able to change sports schedules within their own districts.

On Wednesday, Kansas health officials reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths since Monday, bringing the state's toll to 349.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said the number of reported cases also rose to 26,870 in the state, an increase of 698 new cases since cases since Monday. The number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling sick and because of a lack of testing.

Despite the mounting cases and deaths, Gov. Laura Kelly will be unable to impose statewide restrictions on businesses or mass gatherings until Sept. 15 under a new state law.

Even if the Democratic governor and the Republicans-dominated Legislature could agree on a course of action, a provision in the hastily passed measure makes state government largely powerless to order changes in business practices or limit crowd sizes for seven more weeks.

That provision gives counties and cities near-total power until mid-September to decide whether to limit businesses or gatherings. Most counties have already opted out of the governor's mask mandate.

Meanwhile, the governor announced Wednesday that she will sign an executive order to make renewing driver’s licenses easier. The order will permit all drivers under the age of 65 to renew their driver's license online.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said that a staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility died due to COVID-19 complications. Richard Rose, a 74-year-old facility maintenance supervisor, died Saturday.