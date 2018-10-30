Kansas National Guard to send troops to US-Mexico border

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas National Guard says it will be sending soldiers and airmen to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The announcement Monday comes after the Defense Department said it was sending 5,200 active duty troops to the southern border to prepare for the arrival of a large group migrants moving through Mexico toward the United States.

Kansas Adjutant General spokeswoman Jane Welch said in a news release the Kansas guardsmen will be screened to ensure the deployment doesn't conflict with other deployments and that they have the skills needed to help at the border.

Welch said Kansas Guardsmen will be sent to Arizona. It is not clear what exact duties the Kansas guardsmen will perform.

Guardsmen who deploy to the border could be gone from 60 days up to a year.