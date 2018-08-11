Kansas Land Institute continues work on perennial crops

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Land Institute continues to grow slowly in Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that the Land Institute aims to develop perennial crops that grow together but are harvested at different times.

Institute leaders believe this will protect the soil and help the environment. The ultimate goal is to protect the Earth's resources while feeding a growing population and creating a more sustainable place.

Lee DeHaan is the lead scientist for the domestication of Kernza perennial wheatgrass at the institute. He says that while they've seen progress, breeding and selecting the best traits for crops takes time.

The institute is looking to add a commercialization manager and work toward promoting Kernza. The grain can be used in pizza, pasta, breads and desserts.

