Kansas' Democratic governor vetoes 2nd GOP tax relief plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a tax relief plan from the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature for the second time in two months.

Kelly's action Friday is likely to lead to an effort by GOP lawmakers to override her veto on May 29, their last day in session this year.

She said the measure would "decimate" the state budget.

The bill was designed to provide relief to individuals and businesses that have been paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017.

It would save taxpayers roughly $90 million during the budget year beginning in July and about $240 million over three years. It was less than half the size of a GOP tax relief plan that Kelly vetoed in late March.