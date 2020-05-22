Kansas City woman dies a day after being shot in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman died a day after being shot and hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Sarah Lowrey, 42, was found early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound inside a car parked outside of a home in the city’s Oak Park Northwest neighborhood, police said. Officers had been called to the area around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Lowrey died Wednesday at a hospital where she was being treated, police said in a news release. A police spokesman, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, said police have a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests had been reported by Friday morning.

Lowrey's death marked the city's 70th homicide this year, the Kansas City Star reported.