Kansas City voters to decide if King Boulevard will stay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, voters will decide if a street named in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. should keep that name or revert to its old one.

Until January, the street through the city's predominantly black east side was known as The Paseo. The City Council voted to rename it after King, but many in the community want the old name back. The Kansas City Star reports that a petition drive put the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot.

A group called Save The Paseo say they want to honor King, but that the street is the wrong choice because of its historic importance to the city. Ministers who pushed for the change worry about the message that will be sent if King's name is removed.

