Kansas City sculptor help place Harry Truman in US Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City artist has been selected to create a statue of former President Harry Truman for the U.S. Capitol.

KCUR-FM reports Truman's family and the Truman Library Institute selected sculptor Tom Corbin to make a statue of the country's 33rd president.

Missouri lawmakers have been trying to honor Truman in Washington's National Statuary Hall for years. The state has displayed the same two men since the end of the 19th century — Thomas Hart Benton and Francis Preston Blair.

The Missouri Senate approved a resolution in March to replace Benton's statue with one of Truman.

Corbin called it humbling to be responsible for honoring the former president at the Capitol.

Corbin's statue will be installed next year to mark the 75th anniversary of Truman's presidency.

___

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org