Kansas City man charged in Sunday shooting death of wife

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

The shooting happened Sunday, when Larnell McDonald, 63, called 911 and said he needed police, the Kansas City Star reported.

Arriving officers found his wife, 44-year-old Kimah McDonald, in a bedroom in the home, dead from a gunshot wound. Police said Larnell McDonald told officers he was holding a gun while he and his estranged wife were arguing and that the gun “just went off.”

Prosecutors charged him Monday with murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.