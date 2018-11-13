Kansas City health changes course on homeless picnics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after trashing and bleaching food meant for the homeless, Kansas City health officials allowed the gatherings to continue at parks around the city.

On Nov. 4, inspectors from the Kansas City Health Department shut down the picnics. At one spot, inspectors dumped chili, sandwiches, soup and other food prepared by with Free Hot Soup Kansas City and soaked some food in bleach.

At the time, health department director Rex Archer, told The Kansas City Star the food was a public health risk because it wasn't prepared in licensed or approved kitchens.

Inspectors didn't show up at gatherings held Sunday. Health department spokesman Bill Snook said the investigators were told most of the volunteers would be providing prepackaged food items from permitted establishments, which is a low risk for health concerns.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com