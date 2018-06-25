Kangaroo stops play during Australian woman's soccer match

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian soccer team competing at the World Cup is called the Socceroos. But a different kind of soccer-roo has dominated a pitch for half an hour in Canberra during a women's match.

Capital Football Club official Amber Harvey said on Monday the misguided marsupial made its first appearance on the soccer field during the halftime break on Sunday afternoon in a match between Canberra's two top teams — Capital and Belconnen United.

Harvey says the male eastern gray kangaroo bounded back during the second half, indifferent to efforts to drive him away and delaying play for 32 minutes.

A coach in a pickup truck eventually chased the roo through a break in the fence into a car park from where it disappeared.