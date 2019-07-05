Kane Brown dedicates song 'Homesick' to military families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Kane Brown says his new single "Homesick" may have been written about his experience traveling on the road and being away from his loved ones, but military families have connected to the song.

Brown has dedicated the song to military families. The music video features reunion videos of returning service members surprising their families.

Brown says he felt military families would be able to relate to the song's lyrics about missing loved ones and being away so often.

The song is a pop country acoustic ballad and is the third single from his 2018 "Experiment" album. It follows the No. 1 country airplay hits "Lose It" and "Good As You."

Brown started his career on social media by posting cover songs.