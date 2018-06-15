Kandhari organizing second Swim Across America event

New Milford High School junior Raj Kandhari is organizing his second Swim Across America event in town.

The event will be held June 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pool at Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue.

Swimmers of all ages are welcome, as are lifeguards, volunteers and sponsors.

Jason O’Connor, youth advocate at the Youth Agency, is helping Raj spread the word about the event.

“He’s an amazing young man,” he said.

“He channels his energy in the right ways,” said peer Sean Murphy, who, like Raj, is a member of the Youth Agency’s Student Advisory Board.

“As a teenager, it’s important to be engaging in society, to give back,” Sean said, citing this fundraiser as one of the ways to give back.

Eight lanes will be available for swimmers, with various swimming styles - such as laps, leisure and more - in each one.

Proceeds from the Swim Team 6 Fight Against Cancer event will benefit the Pediatric Medical Center Emergency Unit of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Swim Across America, which funds cancer research.

The medical center is close to his heart, according to his mother, Bibi.

Raj received services provided by the center when he faced health challenges in the past.

Swimmers will be encouraged to raise funds for the cause.

Fellow Advisory Board member Amelia Moschitta, who participated in last year’s Swim Across America event, described Raj as a “good role model,” not just for his peers, but for younger children.

“It’s good he’s taking this initiative and putting himself out there in the community,” she said.

Gifts, sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be provided at the event.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is expected to be in attendance.

Since childhood, Raj and his siblings have been involved in charity work. They have raised funds for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, a local animal shelter and more.

“Kids need leadership skills,” Bibi said of her son’s organization skills and desire to give back to the community.

She said her son encourages his peers to participate in the event. Registration is $5 at the door.

For information, to donate or to participate, visit www.swimacrossamerica.org/swim6.

Last year’s event raised more than $3,700 for cancer research and clinical trials.