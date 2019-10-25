Kamala Harris skipping South Carolina forum over Trump award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers' handling of President Donald Trump's appearance.

The California senator's campaign said Friday that Harris would skip the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center event Saturday at Benedict College, a historically black college in Columbia.

Harris objects to the group's decision to give Trump its Bipartisan Justice Award. Harris says, "There is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice."

Trump received the award Friday for his work on criminal justice reform with the First Step Act.

Harris also complained that only a handful of Benedict students were ticketed for Trump's appearance.

She was among 10 Democrats expected at the forum. Instead, she planned her own criminal justice roundtable.