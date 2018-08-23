Kalamazoo plans spaces for legal graffiti, more public art

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan city is planning so-called graffiti gardens where people can legally draw or paint on billboard-like plywood structures.

Kalamazoo is working to provide more opportunities for art on utility boxes and streets to create an alternative to illegal graffiti. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports graffiti gardens in Upjohn Park and Rockwell Park would offer another legal outlet, though profanity, nudity or gang sings would be prohibited.

The update comes as the City Commission is reviewing amendments to noise offenses that add other nuisances, including graffiti and issues with vacant properties. Some of these are already restricted, but the changes would add more specific language and make them enforceable by civil infraction of up to $200.

A planning official is meeting with local artists to find spaces for public art.

___

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo