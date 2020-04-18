KVFD rolls out Birthday Express

Celebrating special occasions with friends and loved ones isn’t easy now that families are sheltering in place and adhering to social distancing.

Numerous emergency departments in the Greater New Milford area are doing their part to brightening the days of those who have a birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them is Kent Volunteer Fire Department, which has launched the KVFD Birthday Express.

“The lightbulb went off when I saw a video of New Milford (emergency crews)” stopping by a boy’s house for his birthday, said Bonnie Donzella, Kent assistant ambulance chief.

Knowing how important it is for children to celebrate their special day, Donzella came up with the idea of the birthday express in town.

“When I was a kid, birthday parties were everything,” the assistant ambulance chief said.

Sharing joy with the children in the community during this time when “there’s so much sadness” makes sense, she said.

Families are invited to choose from three time slots — 10 a.m. or 3 or 7 p.m. — and the department will surprise the child with a special

driveby visit from an emergency vehicle.

A fire truck, the department’s “Billy” brush fire truck or ambulance are the vehicles families can select to drive by their home.

To sign up for the KVFD Birthday Express, visit https://www.kentfire.org/birthday-express.