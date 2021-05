WASHINGTON — KMR Arts will open a new exhibit, Gail Albert Halaban: Out My Window, on Saturday, June 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Out My Window, a series of photographs by Albert Halaban which she began in 2005, continues through July 17 at the gallery at 2 Titus Road, Washington Depot. For more information, call 860-868-7533 or visit kmrarts.com.