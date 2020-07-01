KML honored with publicity award

Lucy Pierpont, a Woodbury resident and Kent Memorial Library’s marketing and special events director, holds the award won for Outstanding Design in the Small Library Category for the invitation and program materials for the 2019 Annual Benefit fundraising event in Kent. less Lucy Pierpont, a Woodbury resident and Kent Memorial Library’s marketing and special events director, holds the award won for Outstanding Design in the Small Library Category for the invitation and program ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close KML honored with publicity award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Kent Memorial Library has announced it has for the seventh time been named the recipient of the 2020 Connecticut Library Association Publicity Award in the Small Library Category.

The award is in recognition of accomplishments in design, marketing, and publicity by Connecticut libraries.

Materials designed to promote a library service or event are accepted and winners were chosen for print media, electronic media, small library, and the Designer's Award for most creative stand-alone design.

A panel of professional designers/artists and a representative from the library field chose the winning entries.

The awards slideshow can be viewed on the CLA homepage at https://ctlibraryassociation.org/.

This year’s winning materials are the invitation and program for the library’s 2019 Annual Benefit.

The graphics for the event were designed by Lucy C. Pierpont, the library’s marketing and special events director, of Woodbury.

Pierpont has worked at the library for 10 years and in graphic design and public relations at Klemm Real Estate, with previous experience at Hartwick College, the Litchfield County Times, and her own marketing company based in the greater Waterbury area.

“Lucy’s publicity materials are always eye-catching and informative,” said Sarah Marshall, library director. “Our programs have never looked better.”

“We took advantage of the lovely home of Lisa and Bill Hoadley in South Kent,” Marshall said. “Their Adirondack-style home amid beautiful birch trees and a killer view was the perfect setting for our annual party.”

“As in past years, there was great music, delicious food, an open bar and wonderful silent auction items,” she said.

More than 300 people attended the successful event that raised funds to support the operations of the Kent Memorial Library.