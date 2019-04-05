KCS slates kindergarten registration

Kent Center School will hold kindergarten registration by appointment April 10-11.

Parents/guardians must book an appointment for registration and orientation by calling the school office at 860-927-3537 beginning April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Parents/guardians will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, a copy of the children’s most recent physical report, a record of immunization, and proof of residency.

State law requires that all students be immunized against Hepatitis.