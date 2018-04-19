KCS sets Arbor Day program

Kent Center School will celebrate Arbor Day with a special program April 27 at 2 p.m.

The event will feature a tree planting, contributed by the Kent Conservation Commission and the Kent Garden Club.

After the planting, the interdisciplinary celebration combining history, science, music, and art will move to the gymnasium.

The indoor portion of the program will honor Birdsey Grant Northrop, who was born in Kent and began the promotion of Arbor Day in American schools.

Also featured at the program will be the announcement of student winners of the recycling poster contest.

The contest is sponsored by the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority.

The Arbor Day event is organized by the Kent Center School Arbor Day Committee with the support of the Kent Conservation Committee and the Kent Garden Club.