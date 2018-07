KCS eighth graders take their bow

Awards and certificates of graduation from Center School were received June 20 by 30 Kent students during a festive ceremony at the school.

Graduates are: Elijah R. Battelstein, Reegan Sarah Blore, Michael Charles Chavka, Leah A. Darby, Jacob A. Finch, Robert Cole Finucane, Maxwell Thomas Foote, Raina Sandra Friend, Liam Thomas Gawel, Phillip Joseph Guillen, Michael Hicks, Jade Ester Kennedy, Sofia Lynn Menniti, David Parker Mullins, Destiny Lynne O’Brien, Stephen Stanley Peschel, Margaret Shaw Raftery, Benjamin Denver Raskind, Kyle Redmond Rux, MinaAllah S. Sakr, Lily Ella Scofield, Lindsay Welles Smith, William Andrew Starr, Sarah Rose Tarala, Maximilian von Seufert, Remington James Wandall, Brennan Edward Wilkins, Eric Zhang, Junwei Zhang and Kammi Zheng.

Numerous awards were presented during the ceremony. They are as follows:

KCS PTO Citizenship Award: Reegan Blore.

American Legion Awards: Lily Scofield and Brennan Wilkins.

Lions Club Award: Sarah Tarala and Stephen Peschel.

Norman Stoddard Sports Award: Eric Zhang and Leah Darby.

Ward Scholaship: Destiny O'Brien.

Gail Leo Osolin Award: Michael Chavka.

D.A.R Youth Citizenship Award: Will Starr.

D.A.R. History Award: Leah Darby.

Principal’s Awards: Leah Darby and Eric Zhang.

Ramesh Mali Award: William Starr and Jade Kennedy.

Kent Education Association Award: JunWei Zhang.

David Armstrong Art Award: Destiny O'Brien.

Classroom Art Award: Jade Kennedy.

Classroom Music Award: Margaret Raftery.

Chorus Award: Jade Kennedy.

Drama Award: Lindsay Smith.

English Award: Leah Darby.

French Award: Eric Zhang.

Instrumental Music Award: Maxwell Foote.

Math Award: Eric Zhang.

Physical Education Award: Kyle Rux and Leah Darby.

Science Award: Lindsay Smith.

Social Studies Award: Sofia Menniti.

Computer Award: Remington Wandall.

Library Award: Lindsay Smith.

Ron Viafore Arts Alive Award: Lindsay Smith.

Essay Awards: Reegan Blore and Eric Zhang.