KCS donates laptops to library

Kent Memorial Library has received a donation of 12 laptops from Kent Center School.

The donation stems from a June inquiry to KCS Principal Michelle Mott from Library Director Sarah Marshall, who sought loaner laptops for education purposes.

Seventh and eighth grade students at the school are loaned laptops for their exclusive use during the school year.

After double-checking, Principal Michelle Mott said the school had recently upgraded and had 12 older but good-quality laptops that could be donated to the library.

The laptops are in excellent condition and are already loaded with software, according to Marshall.

For many years the library and the school have collaborated.

The children’s staff is invited in to present programs and publicize events directly to the students.

The school library has also shared its collection of Nutmeg Award nominees for KML to circulate to Kent patrons over the summers.

In 2011 and 2012, the school allowed the library to use the gymnasium for two Kent Lecture Series events featuring Colin Powell and Meryl Streep. Additionally, 16 KCS alumni are exhibiting their work in the library’s gallery.

“The fact that they gave us these laptops is another example of great collaboration,” Marshal said. “We will now be able to offer tech classes for those looking to further their computer skills.”

More information about the computer classes will be released when information is available.