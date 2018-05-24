KCS art show under way

Kent Center School is presenting its 2018 art show.

The show, which opened May 24, will be open May 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with sign-in at the office) and May 26 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will be the school’s first art show displaying student’s original artwork created in the school’s new Teaching for Artistic Behavior (TAB) art studio.

Throughout the year, students expressed their voice and choice by thinking and working like professional artists to bring their unique ideas to life.

TAB is a student-centered, choice-based art education approach where students learn how to be self-directed learners who think and work like artists. In a TAB program, the child is the artist, the classroom is the artist’s studio, and the artwork is a result of the artist’s personal choices.