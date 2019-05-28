KCS alumni artwork on view at library

Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit of works by Kent Center School alumni through June.

A reception with the artists will be held June 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Dianne Camp Lang of KCS Class of 1963 coordinated the exhibit and found Kate Kovacs Luurtsema of the class of 1997 to serve as the show’s curator.

The exhibit coincides with the Kent Center School Alumni Day planned for June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association in Kent.

Individuals who attended KCS from 1929 through 1989 are invited to attend the event, which marks the school’s 90th anniversary.

Lang learned of an opening in the library’s gallery for the May and June slot. As the time coincided with the alumni event, she sent out emails in search of artist to participate.

“The last time our class got together, it was like we picked up where we left off many years ago,” Lang said.

“We were a family during our time at KCS,” she said. “I was always aware that my class had a number of budding artists. I love seeing how their abilities have developed into the amazing talent that adorns the walls of the library’s gallery.”

The exhibit features 55 pieces in a variety of mediums by 13 former KCS students: David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

“I’ve done a number of volunteer events to support my childhood school, and any chance I can get to give back to Kent Center School is well worth my time or effort,” said Luurtsema on her role as curator.

“I count my time at KCS as some of the best of my life,” she said. “I felt welcome there, safe and cherished, sadly, something not all children are blessed with.”

“I loved art and music as a child, and credit Al Coffill, Lois Fiftal and David Poirier with nurturing my interests and talents,” she said. “Here’s to the many artists in this exhibit, showcasing their talent, quite possibly begun in the sunny classrooms of our beloved elementary school.”

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.