The Connecticut-based KC Sisters, who were featured on season one of Nickelodeon's "America's Most Musical Family," will perform in a virtual concert Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

The Kent Memorial Library is offering a virtual coffeehouse style music program, “Virtual Music Access,” the first Friday of each month.

The Connecticut-based KC Sisters, who were featured on season one of Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family,” will perform Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

The five-person group, which ranges in age from 16 to 22, perform Americana flavored vocal/instrumental mix of country, R&B, gospel and more.

The KC Sisters have shared their harmony driven vocal and instrumental skills in hundreds of performances across the Northeast as well as in Hollywood and Nashville.

The KC Sisters are emerging as TikTok celebrities, give multiple performances on the virtual streaming App “Sessions” and are active participants in the online competition featured on the APP “OneUp.”

Their shows include multi-harmonized vocals, country fiddling, a capella hymns, pop, jazz, standards, country and original music.

The free events will be offered via Zoom. Preregistration is required by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.