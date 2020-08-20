KBJB, Silo team up for programs

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will, in conjunction with The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, present an August double header this month.

A comedy quarantine laugh outside event will be held Aug. 28 and a “Distant Divas” program with New York drag queens will be offered Aug. 29.

The lawn will open for both programs at 6 p.m. and each show will start at 7 p.m. at The Silo on Upland Road.

The Aug. 28 program will feature KJ Johansen, Tim Ovett, Artie Rob, Kim “Boney” Deshields.

A rain date of Aug. 30 is planned.

The Aug. 20 program with drag queens will feature Ivy Stalls, and Bella Noche and Annie Manildoo.

Johansen will serve as hostess.

Masks are required, and prizes will be awarded for the best masks .

Tickets are $20; $5 of every ticket will benefit The Silo.

Attendees are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to New Milford Social Services.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-8152 or email kbjbradio@gmail.com.