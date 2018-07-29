KAA to open Members II show

The Kent Art Association’s Gallery will open its Members’ II Show with an opening reception and award ceremony Aug. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through Aug. 25, will feature all mediums, including but not limited to watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography and sculpture.

Sizes range from large pieces that demand attention to small works that fit easily into any space.

The judges are Mary Anne Carley and Werner Kappes.

The gallery, located at 21 South Main St., is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 860-927-3989.