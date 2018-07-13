KAA talks to focus on its founders

The Kent Art Association is presenting a series of talks on each of its nine founding artists during its exhibition season, with the next one slated for July 14 at 3 p.m.

American art expert Amy Kurtz Lansing of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme will discuss KAA founder and first president Robert Nogg Nisbet.

The museum located on the site of a colony for Tonalist and Impressionist painters at the turn of the 20th century.

Before scandal forced his relocation to South Kent, Nisbet spent summers in Old Lyme painting the old fashioned town’s celebrated views.

Nisbet began his art studies at the Rhode Island School of Design when he was 8.

He taught at Brown University, was president of the Art Students League of New York, was an associate member of the National Academy of Design, a National Academician and an Artist Life member of the National Arts Club.

He was one of the incorporators of the Society of American Etchers, a member of the Philadelphia Society of Etchers and a founder of the Kent Art Association and served as its president for 20 years.

In addition to his art, he was gun collector an excellent marksman and was proficient with a bow and arrow.

During World War II, he was a commissioned rifle instructor, chief air raid warden, state forest fire warden and a captain in the State Guard Reserve Company.

An expert in Parliamentary procedure, he was often called on to be the moderator for town meetings and he was Grand Master of the Masons of Connecticut.

His paintings and etchings can be found in museums and private collections all over the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, the Library of Congress, the Bibliotheque National in Paris, the New York Public Library and Yale University.

Future programs will include artists Deborah Chabrian and Ed Martinez, who will discuss Willard Dryden Paddock Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.; Barbara J. Sussman, granddaughter of Spencer Baird Nichols, who will discuss her grandfather Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.; Marge Smith, curator of the Kent Historical Society, who will discuss George Laurence Nelson Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.; Paul Gould, former president of the KAA, who will discuss Frederick Judd Waugh and James Floyd Clymer on a date to be announced; and a program about Eliot Candee Clark and F. Luis Mora on a date to be announced.

Individuals who know of someone or are willing to present the program about Clark and Mora should contact the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

A donation of $5 is suggested.

For information, call 860-927-3989.