KAA talks to focus on its founders

The Kent Art Association is presenting a series of talks on each of its nine founding artists during its exhibition season, with the next one slated for June 16 at 3 p.m.

Karen Chase will lead the program about Rex Brasher.

Future programs will include Amy Kurtz Lansing of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, who will discuss Robert Nogg Nisbet July 14 at 3 p.m.; artists Deborah Chabrian and Ed Martinez, who will discuss Willard Dryden Paddock Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.; Barbara J. Sussman, granddaughter of Spencer Baird Nichols, who will discuss her grandfather Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.; Marge Smith, curator of the Kent Historical Society, who will discuss George Laurence Nelson Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.; Paul Gould, former president of the KAA, who will discuss Frederick Judd Waugh and James Floyd Clymer on a date to be announced; and a program about Eliot Candee Clark and F. Luis Mora on a date to be announced.

Individuals who know of someone or are willing to present the program about Clark and Mora should contact the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

Programs will be held at the KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

For information, call 860-927-3989.