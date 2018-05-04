KAA talks to focus on its founders

The Kent Art Association will present a series of talks on each of its nine founding artists during its exhibition season, with the next one slated for May 5 at 3 p.m.

Local historian Roger Gonzales will moderate a general discussion about the artists.

The public is invited; those who have personal remembrances about any of the artists and/or stories shared from parents, grandparents or friends and relatives.

The program may be recorded at the KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

In other news, the KAA Gallery is presenting an exhibition of artwork by its founders through May 13.