KAA presenting juried show

The Kent Art Association is presenting its juried president’s show, the biggest show of the season, through July 22.

On display on the front lawn is “1920s Flapper,” created by W. David Herman Gallery in honor of the gallery’s 95th anniversary.

The next show, “Members 2,” will open Aug. 4.

In addition, Amy Lansing of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme will present the third lecture in the gallery’s series, “Discovering Our Founders,” July 14 at 3 p.m.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 860-927-3989.