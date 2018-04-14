KAA members’ show under way

The Kent Art Association is presenting its 95th annual members’ show through April 15.

There has been at least one show of members’ artwork every year since the very first one in 1923 when nine local artists with national reputations - Robert Nisbet, George Laurence Nelson, F. Luis Mora, Eliot Clark, Rex Brasher, Spencer Nichols, Floyd Clymer, Frederick Waugh and sculptor Willard Paddock - formed the KAA, the second oldest continuously operating Art Association in the state.

The first shows were restricted to representational paintings and sculpture and membership was restricted to artists living in or close to Kent.

Over the years, the membership restrictions were changed along with the restrictions on the kind of art to be shown.

Since that first show with nine artists the KAA has grown to over 250 members and patrons from all over the Tri-state region and beyond and accepts all mediums, styles in both representational and no-representational art.

The judges for this show are Clayton Buchanan and Michael Spross.

The association’s spring juried show will open April 28 with a 1920’s-themed cocktail party from 2 to 6 p.m.

The juried show will also include an exhibit of works by the founders of the Kent Art Association, sculptor Willard Paddock and artists Rex Brasher, George Lawrence Nelson, Robert Nesbit, Spenser Nicholas, Frederick Waugh, F. Louis Mora, Eliot Clark and Floyd Claymer.

Lectures on each of the founding artists will also be offered during the show.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays and Monday holidays from 1 to 5 p.m.