KAA founders’ talk set for Saturday

The Kent Art Association will hold the fifth lecture in its series, “Discovering Our Founders,” Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

Former KAA President Paul Gould will talk about his friend and neighbor, James Floyd Clymer (1893-1982), one of the early American Modernist’s and Clymer’s famous father-in-Law, Frederick Judd Waugh (1861-1940), at the KAA Gallery at 21 South Main St.

Waugh is considered to one of the country’s finest marine painters.

Gould owns and operates the Hudson Valley Gallery in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., where he conducts art classes and has a thriving art restoration business.

Waugh was the son of portrait artist Samuel Bell Waugh and his second wife, Mary Eliza Young, who was a miniature painter. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art when he was nineteen and later the Academie Julian in Paris.

Waugh married Clara Eugenie Bunn, and in 1893, they moved to the Island of Sark in the English Channel where Waugh began his study of the sea, which he described as “…a model for most of the conditions the marine painter needed to study.”

He is noted for his seascapes filled with crashing surf and rocky shores.

On a visit to fellow artist Robert Nisbet and his wife Marguerite at their home in South Kent, the Waugh’s fell in love with the town he and his wife Gene moved to Kent in 1915.

During World War I Waugh was asked to serve as a camouflage artist for the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Design Section of its marine camouflage unit located in Washington, D.C., that was headed by American painter Everett L. Warner.

During his lifetime he won numerous awards and was one of America’s beloved artists.

He has works in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Institute in Chicago, the National Gallery of Art at the Smithsonian, and in numerous galleries and Museums in the US, UK and South Africa.

Clymer began his career as an architect. It wasn’t until he married Gwyneth Waugh, the artist daughter of Frederick Judd Waugh, that he switched to painting.

Clymer was an early modernist known for his Regionalist style of land, sea and cityscapes, creating paintings that emphasized color and form. He worked both watercolor and oils with the New England coast his favorite subject matter.

His work is described as a “…blending of naturalism and abstraction, while maintaining a respect for, and of, nature… Clymer's economy of detail states so much with so little, allowing the work to possess a powerful and expressive quality.”

His paintings were exhibited at the Art Institute in Chicago, the Provincetown Art Association, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Grand Central Art Gallery, the Corcoran Gallery, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Kent Art Association and Frank Knox Rehn Gallery in New York City.

His work is in many private collections as well as the Provincetown Art Museum, and the Museum of American Art at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Future lectures will feature Barbara Sussman, who will talk about her grandfather, the artist Baird Nicholas, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., and Kent Historical Society Curator Marge Smith, who will talk about George Laurence Nelson, Nov. 17. Still to be scheduled are talks about Eliot Candee Clarke and F. Luis Mora.

For more information, call 860-927-3989.