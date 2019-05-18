KAA events slated

The Kent Art Association will offer a potluck lunch with KAA artists May 19 at noon; the Elected Artist and Solo Show May 25 through June 9, with a reception May 25 rom 2 to 4 p.m.; the presidents juried show receiving days June 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. and June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon; Connecticut Music Day, featuring the band Hummingbird,” June 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.; and the juried presidents show June 22 through Aug. 4, with a reception and awards ceremony from 2 to 7 p.m.

The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.