KAA celebrates founders’ exhibit, juried show

The Kent Art Association recently opened two exhibits with a special Roaring Twenties cocktail party.

The April 28 event marked the opening of the association’s annual spring juried show and, in the Aiken Gallery, “Celebration of 95 Years of Great Art,” an exhibit featuring works by the KAA’s nine founding members.

The shows will run through May 13 at the 21 Main St. South gallery.

The founders were Robert Nisbet, George Laurence Nelson, Eliot Clark, Spencer Nichols, Rex Brasher, Frederick Waugh, James Floyd Clymer, F. Luis Mora and sculptor, Willard Paddock.

More than 100 people attended the opening, which included jazz with the Roger Young Quartet, champagne and hors d’ouevres provided by Patsy Stroble and art deco décor created by KAA Executive Director Michael Hunt.

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association parked its classic 1919 Dodge “Woody” Station Wagon for photographs on the front lawn, and the David Herman Gallery displayed a metal sculpture of a “Flapper” created for this event.

Many guests came dressed for the 1920s, and Christine Viterello of New Milford won the prize for the most authentic costume.

Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams introduced State Senator Craig Minor who presented KAA president Connie Horton with a citation from the Connecticut Legislature on behalf of himself and State Representative Brian Ohler.

Horton handed out the awards for the Juried Show and Event Chair Karen Chase presented the members of the event committee with flowers.