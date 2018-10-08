KAA announces show winners

The Kent Art Association recently presented seven artists and one photographer with awards at the reception for the associations fall juried show, which will run through Oct. 8. Above is "Precious Moments" by Betty Ann Medeiros of Danbury. The painting won the Founders/Best in Show Award.

The Kent Art Association recently presented seven artists and one photographer with awards at the reception for the association’s fall juried show.

Artist Betty Ann Medeiros of Danbury won the biggest award, the Founders/Best in Show Award and a check for $500 for her oil painting, “Precious Moments.”

Other winners are Christine Vitarello of New Milford (KAA Award for Pastel, “Jack and Diane”); Mary Anne Carley of Sharon (KAA Award for Watercolor, “Beyond the Wall”); Joan Palmer of Lakeville (KAA Award for Acrylic, “End of Autumn”); Tatiana Pivetz of Southbury (Carolyn B. Fisher Award for Sculpture, “The Girl in the Hat,” mixed media); Catherine Easton of Redding (KAA Award for Photography, “Fisherman’s Door”); Sam D’Ambruoso of Middlebury (Barbara Goodspeed Award, “Ebony,” charcoal; and Dorothy Lorenze of Granite Springs, N.Y. (KAA Award for Oil, “Come In, Peace.”

The show, judged by Trudy Walter and Geno Zenobia, will run through Oct. 8 at the KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.