KAA announces show winners

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its recent second members show.

More than 100 works representing all mediums and styles were submitted for judging.

The judges settled on five works that met their criteria for Awards of Excellence.

Two of the awards have been named for longtime members and friends of the KAA.

The Alice Wolfe Award of Excellence was presented to Trishia Haulenbeek of Northfield for her watercolor, “Eagles Watch Dunes,” and the newest award created in honor of Frank Federico, one of America’s leading pastel artists and a member and good friend of the KAA, who recently passed away, was awarded to Christine Vitarello of New Milford for her pastel “Nutmeg House.”

Don Sexton of Goshen was awarded a KAA Award of Excellence for his mixed media work titled “Waikiki Beach,” Gino Zenobia of New Milford was honored with an Award of Excellence for his metal sculpture “Ancient Travellers” and Sergio Villashi of Warren received an Award of Excellence for photography for his photograph “Our Orchids.”