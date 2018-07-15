KAA announces show winners

The winners of the Kent Art Association’s president show, held in its gallery, have been announced.

The show will run through July 22.

KAA President Connie Horton handed out $2,000 in awards to 14 artists from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts at the show’s opening.

In addition to awards honoring the nine founders of the KAA, the Best in Show Award and awards from the Pastel Society, the Richard Ochs and Sasha Mauer Awards for Watercolor, an award excellence was given in the name of long time member and patron of the KAA, Alice Wolfe, who passed away recently, was presented.

Wolfe was an active member for many years and helped to establish the KAA”s Student Art Show.

The Best in Show winner will receive a $500 award and will have a solo show during the elected artist show and this year.

For the first time, it was won by a photographer.

The winners are Judy Secco of Bantam (Best in Show for the photograph “Basket with Crow”); Betty Ann Medeiros of Danbury (Richard Ochs Memorial Award for Watercolor for “Loggerhead Turtle”); Carolyn Bucha of Southbury (Sascha Maurer AWS Memorial Award for Watercolor for “Mary Ellen’s Bouquet”); Tamara Oppel of Woodbury (Spencer Nichols Award for Oil for “Cherished Threads”); Chandra Rogers of New Milford (Robert Nisbet Award for Graphics for “ Dreamer”); Harry Burman of Brewster, N.Y. (George Laurence Nelson Award for Portrait for “Joey”); Werner Kappes of New Preston (Willard Paddock Award for Sculpture for “Special Hat”); Anna Petranich of Danbury (F. Luis Mora Award for Pastel for “Thinking It Over”); Jeff Gettis of Torrington (John T. Mott Award for Marine Painting for “Still Night”); Clayton Buchanan of Newburgh, N.Y. (Pastel Society Award for Pastel for “Alone and Empty”); Sally Sargent Marey of Granby (Richard Ochs Memorial Award II for Watercolor for “Cross Country Ski Tracks”); Keith Davidson of South Egremont, Mass. (KAA Award of Excellence for Acrylics for “Brook Trout”); Sergio Villashi of Warren (KAA Award of Excellence for Photography for “Happy Together”); and Michael Spross of Millbrook, N.Y. (Alice Wolfe Award of Excellence for Oil, “The Shelf”).