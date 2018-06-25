KAA announces show winners

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its elected artist and solo art show.

An elected artist is one whose work has been voted on by their peers as having consistently met the high standards set by the association since its inception in 1923.

At the opening reception, KAA President Connie Horton presented Michael Spross of Millbrook, N.Y., with the KAA Award of Excellence for his oil painting “Halcyon at Rest,” Clayton Buchanan of Newburgh, N.Y., was awarded the Ridgewood Art Institute Award of Excellence for his pastel “Of the Streets” and Trisha Soliday Haulenbeck of Northfield was awarded Best in Show for her watercolor “Rhapsody of Waves.”

Judges for this show were Tom Franken and Karen Bahrenberg, both of whom are award-winning artists.

Works by solo show artist Linda Puiatti of Holmes, N.Y., winner of Best in Show in the 2017 Presidents Juried Show, is on view.

The gallery, located at 21 South Main St., is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.