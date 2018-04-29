KAA announces show winners

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its members’ show.

Awards of Excellence were presented by KAA President and Show Chair Connie Horton to Gino Zenobia of New Milford for his mixed media sculpture “Samsara”; Chandra Rogers of New Milford for her oil “Slop”; Karin Smith of Kent for her photograph “Floral Romance”; Werner Kappes of New Preston for his oil “Underwater Magic”; and Zufar Bikbov of Oakville for his oil “Hidden in the Shade.”